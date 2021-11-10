Connecticut School-Based Diversion Initiative Continues to Add Participating Schools

Among the communities with participating schools are Bridgeport, Bristol, New Britain, Torrington, Southington, Stamford, Thomaston, East Hartford, East Windsor, Thompson, Hartford, Waterbury, Hamden, Manchester, Windham, West Haven, Meriden, New Haven, New London, Torrington, and the CT Technical High School System.

The mission of the Connecticut School-Based Diversion Initiative is to the reduce rate of in-school arrests, expulsions, and out-of-school suspensions. By doing this, SBDI helps keep kids in school, improves student outcomes, and ensures that students receive fair and equitable in-school discipline regardless of mental health, special education needs or demographic characteristics such as race or ethnicity.

Between 2010 and 2018, SBDI schools reduced court referrals by 34% and connected 47% more students to behavioral health services. SBDI has trained more than 85 school resources officers and policy officers and more than 4,300 teachers and staff to recognize trauma and mental health concerns and manage behavioral health crises in schools.

The extent of the challenge was reinforced earlier this year, when a report released by the Center for Public Integrity found that federal data showed that in more than two dozen high schools throughout the state, students with disabilities made up nearly half of the referrals to police for in-school behavior during the 2017-18 school year (the most recent year with available data). The organization analyzed U.S. Department of Education data from all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and found that school policing disproportionately affects students with disabilities, Black children and, in some states, Latino children.

In the expanding SBDI program in the current academic year, schools participating in the program include: