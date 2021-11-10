Connecticut School-Based Diversion Initiative Continues to Add Participating Schools/
Connecticut's School-Based Diversion Initiative (SBDI) will be implemented in 15 schools across six districts during the 2021-22 school year, bringing the total number of schools served by SBDI in Connecticut to 65. The initiative is designed to prevent in-school arrests and reduce out-of-school suspensions and expulsions for youth experiencing emotional or behavioral health challenges.
SBDI is a school-level initiative that engages teachers, staff, administrators, and school resource officers through consultation, expert training, and capacity building activities. It is considered to be an effective strategy to increase access for students and families to mental health prevention supports and treatment services in the school and local community.
Among the communities with participating schools are Bridgeport, Bristol, New Britain, Torrington, Southington, Stamford, Thomaston, East Hartford, East Windsor, Thompson, Hartford, Waterbury, Hamden, Manchester, Windham, West Haven, Meriden, New Haven, New London, Torrington, and the CT Technical High School System.
The mission of the Connecticut School-Based Diversion Initiative is to the reduce rate of in-school arrests, expulsions, and out-of-school suspensions. By doing this, SBDI helps keep kids in school, improves student outcomes, and ensures that students receive fair and equitable in-school discipline regardless of mental health, special education needs or demographic characteristics such as race or ethnicity.
Between 2010 and 2018, SBDI schools reduced court referrals by 34% and connected 47% more students to behavioral health services. SBDI has trained more than 85 school resources officers and policy officers and more than 4,300 teachers and staff to recognize trauma and mental health concerns and manage behavioral health crises in schools.
The extent of the challenge was reinforced earlier this year, when a report released by the Center for Public Integrity found that federal data showed that in more than two dozen high schools throughout the state, students with disabilities made up nearly half of the referrals to police for in-school behavior during the 2017-18 school year (the most recent year with available data). The organization analyzed U.S. Department of Education data from all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and found that school policing disproportionately affects students with disabilities, Black children and, in some states, Latino children.
In the expanding SBDI program in the current academic year, schools participating in the program include:
East Hartford Public Schools: East Hartford Middle School, East Hartford High School and Synergy Alternative High School
Fairfield Public Schools: Fairfield Warde High School and Tomlinson Middle School
New London Public Schools: Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School and New London High School
Portland Public Schools: Portland Middle School and Portland High School
Waterbury Public Schools: Crosby High School, Kennedy High School, Michael F. Wallace Middle School and West Side Middle School
West Haven: Harry M. Bailey Middle School and May V. Carrigan Intermediate School
The SBDI model was co-developed in 2008 by CHDI, the Court Support Services Division (CSSD) of the Judicial Branch, and the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) with funding from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. It was piloted in three schools in 2009 and was included as part of former Governor Malloy’s Second Chance Society legislation in 2015.
SBDI is state funded and overseen by the State Department of Education, DCF, CSSD, and the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The Child Health and Development Institute serves as the SBDI Coordinating Center.
Schools can download a free SBDI tool kit at www.ctsbdi.org and access free school mental health assessment, planning and professional development resources at www.chdi.org/school-mental/health.