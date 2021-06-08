State Exports Take a Hit in 2020; COVID Drives 15% Drop

The vast majority of the state’s export industry sectors experienced decreases, with the notable exception being, unsurprisingly, explained Laura Jaworski of the Office of International and Domestic Business Development in the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

"COVID-19 had far-reaching impacts on commerce in 2020, resulting in economic disruptions, production issues, and reductions in supply and demand," the analysis pointed out. “Extraordinary levels of uncertainty caused consumers to hold off on big ticket purchases and durables.”

The report also noted that Connecticut exports were markedly decreased among its trade partner countries, although the composition of the leading recipients of Connecticut-made goods remained unchanged.

“State exports of medicaments, pharmaceutical goods, bandages, immunological products experienced sharp increases, while the state’s historically strong export sectors dropped, including aircraft parts, industrial machinery, electrical machinery – much of this related to COVID-19’s reverberations throughout the aviation industry, travel limits and global border shutdowns.”

The state’s top ten commodity export destinations were Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, France, the Netherlands, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. With the sole exception of the Netherlands, exports across these markets were down significantly, ranging from decreases of 1% to over 50% in 2020.